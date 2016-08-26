LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Aug. 28, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Today

Events: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Saturday

Events: Market on Main is 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Carmike Cinemas LaGrange 10 parking lot at Main and East Depot streets featuring local produce, food and crafts.

Jefferson Street Market featuring local wares and produce is 9:30 a.m. to noon at 625 Jefferson St.

The Kayak Parade for Kim with Poker Run is set for registration 10–11:30 a.m. at the Downtown River Park in West Point. Cost is $20 per boat entered. Entrants provide their own boats, but a limited number will be available to rent for a total $50 — which includes the event registration fee. The poker run is $10 for those who choose to participate.

Local rapper Seth Harden hosts UnBreakable, a benefit concert for his organization teaching children about bullying, violence and suicide 6:30 p.m. at Sweetland Amphitheatre. Tickets are $18 in advance, sweetland.events/events-tickets/; $23 at the door.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings 10:30 a.m. for women, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Churches: Trinity SDA Church Prayer and Bible Study Center at 710 Jenkins St. holds a free Bible study from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pastor Walter Gordon, 706-812-0760

Sunday

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 3 p.m. at Hogansville First Baptist Church.

Churches: Callaway Baptist Church hosts discipleship training, youth and children’s classes at 5 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_STOCK-Calendar-21.jpg