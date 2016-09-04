LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 3-4, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Saturday

Events: Friendship Baptist Church, 101 Friendship St. in Hamilton, hosts a clothing giveaway 8 a.m.–noon. Gently used clothes for the entire family will be given to those in need. 706-628-5006 or 706-628-5027

Market on Main is 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Carmike Cinemas LaGrange 10 parking lot at Main and East Depot streets featuring local produce, food and crafts.

Jefferson Street Market featuring local wares and produce is 9:30 a.m. to noon at 625 Jefferson St.

Friends of LaGrange Memorial Library hosts the First Saturday Book Sale 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Book Shop at the library on Alford Street.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings 10:30 a.m. for women, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The West Georgia chapter of Fort Valley State University Alumni meets at 10 a.m. at the William Griggs Recreation Center.

The Sickle Cell Support Group meets at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw-Chambers County Library at 3419 20th Ave. in Valley, Ala. Renata Buckner, 706-518-6035 or [email protected]

Peace by Piece Quilt Group meets at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church on the Square. Jane Taylor, 706-884-6323

Churches: Trinity SDA Church Prayer and Bible Study Center at 710 Jenkins St. holds a free Bible study from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pastor Walter Gordon, 706-812-0760

Sunday

Churches: Mount Gilead Baptist Church, Cedar Street, celebrates pastor A.A. Booker’s ninth anniversary at 3 p.m. Guests will be pastor M. Goggins and the Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Griffin.

A memorial dedication for Ethel W. Kight is set for 3 p.m. at the campus of Ethel W. Kight Elementary School, 75 Gordon Road in LaGrange.

Callaway Baptist Church hosts discipleship training, youth and children’s classes at 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Events: Advanced Tai Chi for Health class is 11:45 a.m. at The Active Life, 140 Ragland St. Tai chi is a slow-moving martial art improving balance, coordination and relaxation. Call The Active Life at 706-883-1681 to register.

The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

The American Red Cross holds a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Broad Street in LaGrange.

Western line dance lessons are 1 p.m. at The Active Life on Ragland Street. Cost is $5. Betty Cook, 706-882-1955

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1 to 2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Meetings: The Troup County Commission meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor commission meeting room in the Government Center at 100 Ridley Ave.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Home League meets at noon at 806 Murphy Ave.

Grief Share, a support group for people grieving the loss of someone close, meets at 6 p.m. at Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home, 506 Hill St. in LaGrange. Attendees should RSVP to 706-884-5626. Refreshments served.

The Troup High School Band Boosters meet at 6 p.m. in the band room.

Hogansville’s Community Watch committee meets at 6 p.m. at the city police department at 117 Lincoln St.

An MS support group meets at 7 p.m. in the Clark Auditorium of the Enoch Callaway Cancer Center. Sue Martin, 706-407-8731

Hogansville City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Xi Epsilon Gamma meets at 7 p.m. at a member’s house.

The LaGrange Shufflers meet at the Active Life center at 140 Ragland St. for regular square, round and line dances from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Cost to dance is $6. 706-812-4974

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 7:15 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

The Union Lodge No. 28 F&AM meets at 7:30 p.m. at the lodge hall on Hogansville Road.

The Five Star Social Club meets from 8 to 9 p.m. at a member’s house.

Wednesday

Meetings: A bereavement support group meets 11 a.m. at Hospice LaGrange.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Churches: Callaway Baptist Church hosts service and classes at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Events: God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open from 9 a.m.–noon.

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1–2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Line dance lessons are 1–2 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street.

Bridge games are open to the public at 2:15 and 5:30 p.m. at Bellevue. Cost is $10 per person per month. 706-882-9655

Beginner ballroom dance lessons for all ages are given 7–8 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street. 706-881-2734

Meetings: The LaGrange Woman’s Club meets at Bellevue at 204 Ben Hill St. Social hour is at 11 a.m., and the meeting is at noon.

The executive board of the LaGrange Woman’s Club meets at noon at Bellevue with a social at 11 a.m.

The Kiwanis Club of LaGrange meets at noon at Highland Country Club.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Vernon Woods Memory Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. at Vernon Woods Retirement Community, 101 Vernon Wood Drive. 706-812-2899

TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — LaGrange Chapter meets at 6 p.m. in the Vernon Woods, 101 Vernon Woods Drive, conference room. First meeting is free. Cost to join is $32 annually. Rhonda Pruitt, 706-773-4762

Troup County Master Gardeners meet at 7 p.m. at the Troup County Agriculture Building on Vulcan Materials Road.

LaGrange chapter No. 474 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Lodge Hall on Watson and Brown streets.

Elm City Lodge #544 F&AM meets at 7:30 p.m. at the lodge hall on Wilburn Avenue with supper at 6:30 p.m. All master Masons welcome.

Churches: Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 6 p.m. with a fellowship meal and worship at the welcome center of First Baptist Church on Church Street. 706-884-5631, 706-884-5631

Kerry Francis, pastor of Ramiah Faith Restoration Church, hosts Words of Eternal Life Bible study, 6 p.m. at Comfort Inn and Suites, 1512 Lafayette Parkway.

Matthew 28 Community Fellowship in Pine Mountain hosts Life Group at 7 p.m. 706-663-4747

Friday

Events: The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

