LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 5, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Tuesday

Events: Advanced Tai Chi for Health class is 11:45 a.m. at The Active Life, 140 Ragland St. Tai chi is a slow-moving martial art improving balance, coordination and relaxation. Call The Active Life at 706-883-1681 to register.

The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

The American Red Cross holds a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Broad Street in LaGrange.

Western line dance lessons are 1 p.m. at The Active Life on Ragland Street. Cost is $5. Betty Cook, 706-882-1955

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1 to 2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Meetings: The Troup County Commission meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor commission meeting room in the Government Center at 100 Ridley Ave.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Home League meets at noon at 806 Murphy Ave.

Grief Share, a support group for people grieving the loss of someone close, meets at 6 p.m. at Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home, 506 Hill St. in LaGrange. Attendees should RSVP to 706-884-5626. Refreshments served.

The Troup High School Band Boosters meet at 6 p.m. in the band room.

Hogansville’s Community Watch committee meets at 6 p.m. at the city police department at 117 Lincoln St.

An MS support group meets at 7 p.m. in the Clark Auditorium of the Enoch Callaway Cancer Center. Sue Martin, 706-407-8731

Hogansville City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Xi Epsilon Gamma meets at 7 p.m. at a member’s house.

The LaGrange Shufflers meet at the Active Life center at 140 Ragland St. for regular square, round and line dances from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Cost to dance is $6. 706-812-4974

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 7:15 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

The Union Lodge No. 28 F&AM meets at 7:30 p.m. at the lodge hall on Hogansville Road.

The Five Star Social Club meets from 8 to 9 p.m. at a member’s house.

Wednesday

Meetings: A bereavement support group meets 11 a.m. at Hospice LaGrange.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Churches: Callaway Baptist Church hosts service and classes at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_STOCK-Calendar-2.jpg