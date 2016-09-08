LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 8, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Today

Events: God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open from 9 a.m.–noon.

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1–2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Line dance lessons are 1–2 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street.

Bridge games are open to the public at 2:15 and 5:30 p.m. at Bellevue. Cost is $10 per person per month. 706-882-9655

Beginner ballroom dance lessons for all ages are given 7–8 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street. 706-881-2734

Meetings: The LaGrange Woman’s Club meets at Bellevue at 204 Ben Hill St. Social hour is at 11 a.m., and the meeting is at noon.

The executive board of the LaGrange Woman’s Club meets at noon at Bellevue with a social at 11 a.m.

The Kiwanis Club of LaGrange meets at noon at Highland Country Club.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Vernon Woods Memory Support Group meets at 5:30 p.m. at Vernon Woods Retirement Community, 101 Vernon Wood Drive. 706-812-2899

TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — LaGrange Chapter meets at 6 p.m. in the Vernon Woods, 101 Vernon Woods Drive, conference room. First meeting is free. Cost to join is $32 annually. Rhonda Pruitt, 706-773-4762

Troup County Master Gardeners meet at 7 p.m. at the Troup County Agriculture Building on Vulcan Materials Road.

LaGrange chapter No. 474 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Lodge Hall on Watson and Brown streets.

Elm City Lodge #544 F&AM meets at 7:30 p.m. at the lodge hall on Wilburn Avenue with supper at 6:30 p.m. All master Masons welcome.

Churches: Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 6 p.m. with a fellowship meal and worship at the welcome center of First Baptist Church on Church Street. 706-884-5631, 706-884-5631

Kerry Francis, pastor of Ramiah Faith Restoration Church, hosts Words of Eternal Life Bible study, 6 p.m. at Comfort Inn and Suites, 1512 Lafayette Parkway.

Matthew 28 Community Fellowship in Pine Mountain hosts Life Group at 7 p.m. 706-663-4747

Friday

Events: The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

Saturday

Events: Market on Main is 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Carmike Cinemas LaGrange 10 parking lot at Main and East Depot streets featuring local produce, food and crafts.

God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open 9 a.m.–noon.

Jefferson Street Market featuring local wares and produce is 9:30 a.m. to noon at 625 Jefferson St.

LaGrange International Friends Exchange, L.I.F.E., hosts the LaGrange International Festival on Lafayette Square in LaGrange 4-8 p.m.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings 10:30 a.m. for women, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Family hosts support groups for those with a mental illness and for their family and friends at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 120 Broad St. in LaGrange, led by trained facilitators. 706-594-4714

Churches: Trinity SDA Church Prayer and Bible Study Center at 710 Jenkins St. holds a free Bible study from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pastor Walter Gordon, 706-812-0760

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_STOCK-Calendar-5.jpg