LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 9, 2016

Today

Events: The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

The Active Life recreation center hosts its first planned Monthly Ballroom Dance at 8 p.m. in the Wellness Center. The dance is for adults of all ages and set to be held the second Friday of each month. Admission is $2 per couple. The Mike Skipper Band will perform.

Saturday

Events: God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open 9 a.m.–noon.

Jefferson Street Market featuring local wares and produce is 9:30 a.m. to noon at 625 Jefferson St.

LaGrange International Friends Exchange, L.I.F.E., hosts the LaGrange International Festival on Lafayette Square in LaGrange 4-8 p.m.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings 10:30 a.m. for women, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Family hosts support groups for those with a mental illness and for their family and friends at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 120 Broad St. in LaGrange, led by trained facilitators. 706-594-4714

Churches: Trinity SDA Church Prayer and Bible Study Center at 710 Jenkins St. holds a free Bible study from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pastor Walter Gordon, 706-812-0760

Sunday

Events: LaGrange International Friendship Exchange, L.I.F.E., hosts a concert in honor of the 15th anniversary of 9/11 at Callaway Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 3 p.m. at Hogansville First Baptist Church.

Churches: Confidence Missionary Baptist Church, 705 Colquitt St. in LaGrange, hosts its Pastor’s Anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Tracy Neal of Leverett Hill Baptist Church in Warm Springswill be the guest speaker.

East Vernon Baptist Church hosts Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. with a guest speaker and special music with a meal to follow.

Leete Hill United Methodist Church, 810 Hamilton St., celebrates Homecoming at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Tompkins as guest speaker. Dinner served.

Corinth United Methodist Church on Highway 100 will celebrate its Homecoming service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Queon Smith delivering the message. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.

Living By Faith Worship Center, 2451 West Point Road, and Bishop Donald Lancaster will celebrate Annual Choir Day at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Craig Thornton and Mount Buelah Baptish Church are the guests.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

