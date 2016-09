LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 10-11, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Saturday

Events: God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open 9 a.m.–noon.

Jefferson Street Market featuring local wares and produce is 9:30 a.m. to noon at 625 Jefferson St.

LaGrange International Friends Exchange, L.I.F.E., hosts the LaGrange International Festival on Lafayette Square in LaGrange 4-8 p.m.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings 10:30 a.m. for women, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Family hosts support groups for those with a mental illness and for their family and friends at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 120 Broad St. in LaGrange, led by trained facilitators. 706-594-4714

Churches: Trinity SDA Church Prayer and Bible Study Center at 710 Jenkins St. holds a free Bible study from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pastor Walter Gordon, 706-812-0760

Sunday

Events: LaGrange International Friendship Exchange, L.I.F.E., hosts a concert in honor of the 15th anniversary of 9/11 at Callaway Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 3 p.m. at Hogansville First Baptist Church.

Churches: Confidence Missionary Baptist Church, 705 Colquitt St. in LaGrange, hosts its Pastor’s Anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Tracy Neal of Leverett Hill Baptist Church in Warm Springswill be the guest speaker.

East Vernon Baptist Church hosts Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. with a guest speaker and special music with a meal to follow.

Leete Hill United Methodist Church, 810 Hamilton St., celebrates Homecoming at 11 a.m. with the Rev. John Tompkins as guest speaker. Dinner served.

Corinth United Methodist Church on Highway 100 will celebrate its Homecoming service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Queon Smith delivering the message. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.

Living By Faith Worship Center, 2451 West Point Road, and Bishop Donald Lancaster will celebrate Annual Choir Day at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Craig Thornton and Mount Buelah Baptish Church are the guests.

The West Georgia Council of Christian African-American Women Inc. hosts “A Ministry of Service” at 4 p.m. with evangelist Ann Thomas at First Baptist Church on Fannin Street.

Monday

Events: A beginner scrapbook class is offered at the Active Life Center on Ragland Street at 1 p.m. There is no cost for the class. A registration form and supply list can be picked up at the center.

Meetings: The Experimental Aircraft Organization meets at 6:30 a.m. at LaGrange-Callaway Airport.

Downtown LaGrange Development Authority Business and Economic Development meets at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce.

The Troup County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative Services Center at 100 N. Davis Road.

West Point City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Troup County Brain Injury Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Clearview Chapel fellowship hall at 2101 S. Davis Road. Susan Blackburn, 706-302-1887

West Georgia Flyers Club meets at 6:30 p.m. All cyclists may attend. Vicki Shaddix, http://www.westgeorgiaflyers.org/contactus.html

The Troup County branch of the NAACP holds a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. at the William Griggs Recreational Center.

The Amputee Support Group of West Georgia and East Alabama meets 7 p.m. at the Women’s Health Center, 1802 Vernon Road, suite 200.

Tuesday

Events: Advanced Tai Chi for Health class is 11:45 a.m. at The Active Life, 140 Ragland St. Tai chi is a slow-moving martial art improving balance, coordination and relaxation. Call The Active Life at 706-883-1681 to register.

The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Western line dance lessons are 1 p.m. at The Active Life on Ragland Street. Cost is $5. Betty Cook, 706-882-1955

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1 to 2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Meetings: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meets from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mike Daniel Recreation Center at 1220 Parkway.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Home League meets at noon at 806 Murphy Ave.

The Downtown LaGrange Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce.

Grief Share, a support group for people grieving the loss of someone close, meets at 6 p.m. at Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home, 506 Hill St. in LaGrange. Attendees should RSVP to 706-884-5626. Refreshments served.

The LaGrange Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. at 201 Chatham St.

LaGrange City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at 208 Ridley Ave.

The LaGrange Shufflers meet at the Active Life center at 140 Ragland St. for regular square, round and line dances from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Cost to dance is $6. 706-812-4974

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 7:15 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Leete Hill United Methodist Church, 810 Hamilton St., hosts revival services at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday with the Rev. John Herring of Glorious Hope Baptist Church in Macon as guest speaker.

Wednesday

Meetings: A bereavement support group meets 11 a.m. at Hospice LaGrange.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Churches: Callaway Baptist Church hosts service and classes at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Events: LaGrange Art Museum hosts Toddler Thursday for 3 to 5 year olds and an accompanying adult. Each class will introduce toddlers to art and the Museum through age-appropriate short stories, gallery activities and an art activity. Cost is $10 per child for members, or $12 for non-members. [email protected] , www.lagrangeartmuseum.org

God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open from 9 a.m.–noon.

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1–2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Line dance lessons are 1–2 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street.

Bridge games are open to the public at 2:15 and 5:30 p.m. at Bellevue. Cost is $10 per person per month. 706-882-9655

Beginner ballroom dance lessons for all ages are given 7–8 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street. 706-881-2734

Meetings: Toastmasters International meets 8 a.m. at Wingate by Wyndham on Wingate Terrace, off Greenville Road, in LaGrange.

The Troup County Board of Elections and Registration meets at 10 a.m. in the conference room of planning and zoning, suite 1300, at the Troup County Government Center, 100 Ridley Ave.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A free memory support group for caregivers of those people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease meets at 5 p.m. at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. 706-812-2899

The Troup County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative Services Center at 100 N. Davis Road.

The Troup County Sportsman’s Club meets at 6 p.m. at the clubhouse on Roanoke Road.

TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — LaGrange Chapter meets at 6 p.m. in the Vernon Woods, 101 Vernon Woods Drive, conference room. First meeting is free. Cost to join is $32 annually. Rhonda Pruitt, 706-773-4762

Churches: Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 6 p.m. with a fellowship meal and worship at the welcome center of First Baptist Church on Church Street. 706-884-5631, 706-884-5631

Kerry Francis, pastor of Ramiah Faith Restoration Church, hosts Words of Eternal Life Bible study, 6 p.m. at Comfort Inn and Suites, 1512 Lafayette Parkway.

Matthew 28 Community Fellowship in Pine Mountain hosts Life Group at 7 p.m. 706-663-4747

Friday

Events: The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

