You can help: Ways to give in the Troup County community

LifeSouth hosts blood drive

LifeSouth will host blood drive at Bringing The Ages Together on East Depot St. from 1–4 p.m.

CASA seeking volunteers for upcoming training

CASA — court appointed special advocates — of Troup County Inc. is seeking community volunteers to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in dependency proceedings while they are in foster care. Volunteers will be to be screened and trained in sessions held Aug. 15 to Sept. 19 on Mondays and Thursday, 5:30–8 p.m. at the CASA office, 118 Ridley Ave. Contact June L. Nelson, executive director, at 706-298-3634 or [email protected] More information is available at www.casatroupheard.org and facebook.com/casatroupcounty.

Food bank seeks volunteers

Feeding the Valley food bank on Gordon Commercial Drive in LaGrange is seeking volunteers to help unload food delivery trucks, stock pantry shelves, help customers and more. Anyone wanting more information or to volunteer may call Feeding the Valley’s LaGrange warehouse coordinator, Denná Muncy, at 762-822-1712.

Drivers needed for disabled veterans

The Disabled American Veterans van needs volunteer drivers to take veterans about once a month to VA medical centers. The van goes to Atlanta, East Point and Newnan each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and to Central Alabama Medical Center in Tuskegee on Tuesdays and Fridays. Volunteer drivers must be at least 19 years old, have a three-year clean driving record and pass a complete physical exam, which is provided free by the VA hospital. To volunteer as a driver or schedule a ride-along, call Jake Christman, 706-412-4377.

Care baskets for breast cancer patients

The Troup County breast cancer support group, Breast Friends for Life, is in need of new or gently used baskets. BFFL makes gift baskets for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Baskets need to have a handle. No Christmas or Easter baskets. Baskets may be dropped off with Wanda Lowe at Enoch Callaway Cancer Center, 111 Medical Drive next to West Georgia Health. For more information, contact Lowe at 706-845-3866.

Center seeking donations for clothes, money

The Yolanda Jabaley Clothing Center is seeking volunteers and gently used clothing donations, and new packages of socks and underwear for men, women and children. Money donated to the center is used to buy new underwear and shoes. The center is open 10 a.m.–noon Tuesdays and 1–3 p.m. Thursdays. Anyone interested can contact Wanda-Ann Kinnaman at [email protected] Mailed donations also may be sent to: Yolanda Jabley Clothing Center, Attn. Wanda-Ann Kinnaman, c/o First United Methodist Church, 401 Broad St., LaGrange, GA 30240. Donations should not be left outside the clothing center when it is closed.

Submit items to Matthew Strother at [email protected] , at our office at 105 Ashton St. or by fax to 706-243-4938.

