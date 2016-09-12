LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 12, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Today

Events: A beginner scrapbook class is offered at the Active Life Center on Ragland Street at 1 p.m. There is no cost for the class. A registration form and supply list can be picked up at the center.

Meetings: The Experimental Aircraft Organization meets at 6:30 a.m. at LaGrange-Callaway Airport.

Downtown LaGrange Development Authority Business and Economic Development meets at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce.

The Troup County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative Services Center at 100 N. Davis Road.

West Point City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Troup County Brain Injury Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Clearview Chapel fellowship hall at 2101 S. Davis Road. Susan Blackburn, 706-302-1887

West Georgia Flyers Club meets at 6:30 p.m. All cyclists may attend. Vicki Shaddix, http://www.westgeorgiaflyers.org/contactus.html

The Troup County branch of the NAACP holds a general membership meeting at 7 p.m. at the William Griggs Recreational Center.

The Amputee Support Group of West Georgia and East Alabama meets 7 p.m. at the Women’s Health Center, 1802 Vernon Road, suite 200.

Tuesday

Events: Advanced Tai Chi for Health class is 11:45 a.m. at The Active Life, 140 Ragland St. Tai chi is a slow-moving martial art improving balance, coordination and relaxation. Call The Active Life at 706-883-1681 to register.

The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Western line dance lessons are 1 p.m. at The Active Life on Ragland Street. Cost is $5. Betty Cook, 706-882-1955

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1 to 2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Meetings: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren meets from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mike Daniel Recreation Center at 1220 Parkway.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Home League meets at noon at 806 Murphy Ave.

The Downtown LaGrange Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce.

Grief Share, a support group for people grieving the loss of someone close, meets at 6 p.m. at Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home, 506 Hill St. in LaGrange. Attendees should RSVP to 706-884-5626. Refreshments served.

The LaGrange Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meets at 4 p.m. at 201 Chatham St.

LaGrange City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at 208 Ridley Ave.

The LaGrange Shufflers meet at the Active Life center at 140 Ragland St. for regular square, round and line dances from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Cost to dance is $6. 706-812-4974

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 7:15 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Leete Hill United Methodist Church, 810 Hamilton St., hosts revival services at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday with the Rev. John Herring of Glorious Hope Baptist Church in Macon as guest speaker.

Wednesday

Meetings: A bereavement support group meets 11 a.m. at Hospice LaGrange.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Churches: Callaway Baptist Church hosts service and classes at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

