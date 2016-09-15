LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 15, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Today

Events: LaGrange Art Museum hosts Toddler Thursday for 3 to 5 year olds and an accompanying adult. Each class will introduce toddlers to art and the Museum through age-appropriate short stories, gallery activities and an art activity. Cost is $10 per child for members, or $12 for non-members. [email protected] , www.lagrangeartmuseum.org

God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open from 9 a.m.–noon.

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1–2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Line dance lessons are 1–2 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street.

Bridge games are open to the public at 2:15 and 5:30 p.m. at Bellevue. Cost is $10 per person per month. 706-882-9655

Beginner ballroom dance lessons for all ages are given 7–8 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street. 706-881-2734

Meetings: Toastmasters International meets 8 a.m. at Wingate by Wyndham on Wingate Terrace, off Greenville Road, in LaGrange.

The Troup County Board of Elections and Registration meets at 10 a.m. in the conference room of planning and zoning, suite 1300, at the Troup County Government Center, 100 Ridley Ave.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A free memory support group for caregivers of those people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease meets at 5 p.m. at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. 706-812-2899

The Troup County Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative Services Center at 100 N. Davis Road.

The Troup County Sportsman’s Club meets at 6 p.m. at the clubhouse on Roanoke Road.

TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — LaGrange Chapter meets at 6 p.m. in the Vernon Woods, 101 Vernon Woods Drive, conference room. First meeting is free. Cost to join is $32 annually. Rhonda Pruitt, 706-773-4762

Churches: Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 6 p.m. with a fellowship meal and worship at the welcome center of First Baptist Church on Church Street. 706-884-5631, 706-884-5631

Kerry Francis, pastor of Ramiah Faith Restoration Church, hosts Words of Eternal Life Bible study, 6 p.m. at Comfort Inn and Suites, 1512 Lafayette Parkway.

Matthew 28 Community Fellowship in Pine Mountain hosts Life Group at 7 p.m. 706-663-4747

Friday

Events: The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Meetings: The Troup County Commission meets for a work session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ conference room on the third floor of the Government Center.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

Saturday

Events: The Upskale Hair for a Cause nonprofit hosts a free inside yard sale Saturday, Sept. 17, at the William Griggs Recreation Center, 716 Glen Robertson Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with $2 early bird admission 7 to 8 a.m.

The Active Life wellness center, 140 Ragland St., hosts dancing 7–10 p.m. with Jimmy Smith and New River Band. Cost is $5 per person. Adults of all ages welcome.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings 10:30 a.m. for women, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

