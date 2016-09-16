LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 16, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Today

Events: The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Meetings: The Troup County Commission meets for a work session at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ conference room on the third floor of the Government Center.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

Saturday

Events: The Upskale Hair for a Cause nonprofit hosts a free inside yard sale at the William Griggs Recreation Center, 716 Glen Robertson Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with $2 early bird admission 7 to 8 a.m.

The Active Life wellness center, 140 Ragland St., hosts dancing 7–10 p.m. with Jimmy Smith and the New River Band. Cost is $5 per person. Adults of all ages welcome.

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings 10:30 a.m. for women, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 3 p.m. at Hogansville First Baptist Church.

Churches: Solomon Grove Missionary Baptist Church will observe Men and Women’s Day at 11 a.m. The Rev. Joannie Baskerville and Rising Grove Baptist Church are special guests.

Heavenly Heights International Ministries hosts its Youth Day Program at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Brenshell Hills-Willis of New Life Deliverance Church in LaGrange. Refreshments served.

McGhee Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1185 Hammett Road, hosts its annual Ministerial Program at 3:30 p.m.

Callaway Baptist Church hosts discipleship training, youth and children’s classes at 5 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

