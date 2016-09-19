LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 19, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Today

Events: A beginner scrapbook class is offered at the Active Life Center on Ragland Street at 1 p.m. There is no cost for the class. A registration form and supply list can be picked up at the center.

Meetings: The WellStar West Georgia Medical Center Board of Trustees meets 5:15 p.m. in the Board Room of West Georgia Medical Center.

The Troup County Democratic Party committee meets 6 p.m. at the Williams J. Griggs Center, 716 Glenn Robertson Drive in LaGrange.

Troup County Association of Beekeepers meets 7 p.m. at the Ag Building on Hamilton Road. Meetings are open to anyone interested in beekeeping. UGA Cooperative Extension, 706-883-1675 or Terry, 706-882-2493

Churches: Saint James C.M.E. Church, 105 Revis St., hosts its fall revival at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday

Events:Advanced Tai Chi for Health class is 11:45 a.m. at The Active Life, 140 Ragland St. Tai chi is a slow-moving martial art improving balance, coordination and relaxation. Call The Active Life at 706-883-1681 to register.

The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Western line dance lessons are 1 p.m. at The Active Life on Ragland Street. Cost is $5. Betty Cook, 706-882-1955

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1 to 2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Home League meets at noon at 806 Murphy Ave.

Grief Share, a support group for people grieving the loss of someone close, meets at 6 p.m. at Hunter-Allen-Myhand Funeral Home, 506 Hill St. in LaGrange. Attendees should RSVP to 706-884-5626. Refreshments served.

The LaGrange Shufflers meet at the Active Life center at 140 Ragland St. for regular square, round and line dances from 7 to 9:15 p.m. Cost to dance is $6. 706-812-4974

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 7:15 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Churches: Warren Temple United Methodist Church, 416 E. Depot St., hosts revival services at 7 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.

Wednesday

Meetings: A bereavement support group meets 11 a.m. at Hospice LaGrange.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

Churches: Callaway Baptist Church hosts service and classes at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

