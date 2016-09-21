LaGrange, Troup County and surrounding area events — Sept. 21, 2016

Listings for ‘In our community’ are presented for events happening in the next three-day period, space permitting. To submit an item, email it to [email protected] , fax it to 706-243-6354 or drop it by our office at 105 Ashton St. Deadline for submissions is noon the business day prior to the item’s earliest run date. For more information, call 706-884-7311, Ext. 2153. A weeklong listing appears in the weekend edition.

Today

Meetings: A bereavement support group meets 11 a.m. at Hospice LaGrange.

Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

OA, for anyone with an eating disorder, meets at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church on the Square. 706-884-9925

The Round Table meets at 4 p.m. in the Fackler Room at LaGrange Memorial Library. Tracy Riggs will be hostess and Ruth Rocap will be the reviewer. Julia Dyar, 706-884-3563

Churches: Callaway Baptist Church hosts service and classes at 7 p.m.

Thursday

Events: God’s Breadbasket, a food pantry serving Hogansville residents, is open from 9 a.m.–noon.

The Interfaith Food Closet at 416 Pierce St. in LaGrange is open from 1–2:45 p.m. to help people in need of food. 706-882-9291

Line dance lessons are 1–2 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street.

Bridge games are open to the public at 2:15 and 5:30 p.m. at Bellevue. Cost is $10 per person per month. 706-882-9655

New Community Church hosts Career Connect, a free job search assistance and networking event, at 5:30 p.m. with representatives from local staffing agencies, colleges, businesses and industries. Admission is free. Career coaches from the Department of Labor Career Center, Troup County Works, LaGrange College and West Georgia Technical College will be available.

Beginner ballroom dance lessons for all ages are given 7–8 p.m. at The Active Life center on Ragland Street. 706-881-2734

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Troup County Center for Strategic Planning meets at noon at the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce upstairs in the Lafayette Room.

TOPS — Take Off Pounds Sensibly — LaGrange Chapter meets at 6 p.m. in the Vernon Woods, 101 Vernon Woods Drive, conference room. First meeting is free. Cost to join is $32 annually. Rhonda Pruitt, 706-773-4762

Elm City Lodge #544 F&AM meets at 7:30 p.m. at the lodge hall on Wilburn Avenue with supper at 6:30 p.m. All master Masons welcome.

Churches: Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based recovery program, meets at 6 p.m. with a fellowship meal and worship at the welcome center of First Baptist Church on Church Street. 706-884-5631, 706-884-5631

Kerry Francis, pastor of Ramiah Faith Restoration Church, hosts Words of Eternal Life Bible study, 6 p.m. at Comfort Inn and Suites, 1512 Lafayette Parkway.

Matthew 28 Community Fellowship in Pine Mountain hosts Life Group at 7 p.m. 706-663-4747

Friday

Events: The Active Life senior center at 140 Ragland St. offers oil painting classes at noon for all adults 55 and older. 706-883-1681

Meetings: Self Help Harbor, 909 Stonewall St., hosts AA meetings at noon and 6 p.m.

Ongoing

Exhibits

Legacy Museum on Main, 136 Main St. in LaGrange, hosts the exhibit Lifting More Voices: Early Troup County Black History through Sept. 16. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and usually the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To check Saturday openings or schedule a group visit, call 706-884-1828.

