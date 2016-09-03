Vanishing Troup: LaGrange City Park (McClendon’s Pond)

LaGRANGE — LaGrange City Park, aka McClendon’s Pond, was the city-run swimming pond located at the bottom of Springdale Drive at the fork to Gordon Circle and the “flower streets.”

This pond was nicknamed McClendon’s Pond because it originally was part of the McClendon property when the McClendon family owned Bellevue.

There was an artesian well nearby that supplied all the water needed for the pond.

This postcard shows the LaGrange City Park, aka McClendon's Pond, which used to sit at the bottom of Springdale Drive. Courtesy of Chris Cleaveland

