WGHF Insiders tour emergency dept

LaGRANGE — West Georgia Health Foundation Insiders recently toured the Emergency Department at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center and visited its helipad to peek into a lifesaving helicopter used for emergency transport.

Offering care 24/7, the emergency department trauma team includes physicians, nurses, and clinical support staff needed to care for accident victims and patients with life-threatening illnesses. The 33,000 square-foot facility serves more than 60,000 patient visits each year.

Air Evac Lifeteam 77 is based at LaGrange Callaway Airport and works in coordination with the WGMC emergency department to evaluate each traumatically injured patient and choose the hospital that can best fulfill the patient’s critical care needs. While transport to the closest hospital during the “Golden Hour” after a traumatic injury might seem best, an injury might require treatment by a specialty physician who is not available locally.

Established in 2010, Air Evac Lifeteam 77 serves several communities in west Georgia and east Alabama and is funded and operated through membership support.

Members of the WGHF Insiders group participate in eight monthly sessions in which they tour key departments, hear from physicians, learn about vital services and view advanced technologies available at West Georgia Medical Center.

Members of the West Georgia Health Foundation Insiders pose for a photo. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0906Insiders.jpg Members of the West Georgia Health Foundation Insiders pose for a photo. Contributed | West Georgia Health Foundation