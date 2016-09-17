LFD crew receives Bronze Medal of Valor

This is one of several individual stories on recipients of the Valor Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during a ceremony at Del’Avant. Check under our Local Features section online and the Sept. 17-18 Weekend print edition for all award recipients.

A Bronze Medal of Valor on Tuesday was presented to the LaGrange Fire Department crew of Deputy Chief Willie Bradfield, Lt. Caleb Harrison, Sgt. Jon Williamson, Firefighter Randall Heard, Sgt. Lance Horne, Sgt. Josh Williams, Sgt. Chris Greathouse and Sgt. Garrett Brubaker.

“This team of responders were dispatched to a home where the owner was working under his car while the vehicle was suspended on cinder blocks. The victim’s foot was trapped between the frame of the car and the transmission, and the car was unstable,” said Eric Blackman, Chamber board chairman. “With quick action, the team utilized a combination of airbags and hydraulic spreaders to safely lift the vehicle in order to remove the victim and provide emergency treatment. The team provided oxygen, IV fluid and pain management during the transport to the landing zone to meet an Air Evac flight crew.”

Blackman said the crew was awarded “in recognition of their calm response and quick assessment in the moment of crisis.”

The Bronze Medal of Valor is awarded in situations where, during the course of an emergency, a public safety official or unit demonstrates extraordinary judgment in performance of duties.

Lt. Caleb Harrison, second from left, Deputy Chief Willie Bradfield, center, and Sgt. Lance Horne, second from right, accept a Bronze Medal of Valor Award on behalf of their crew at the LaGrange Fire Department on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. In the background, Chamber president Eric Blackman speaks from the podium.

