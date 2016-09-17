Wilson, Jones receive Lifesaving Awards

This is one of several individual stories on recipients of the Valor Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during a ceremony at Del’Avant. Check under our Local Features section online and the Sept. 17-18 Weekend print edition for all award recipients.

Two recipients of the Lifesaving Awards presented Tuesday were Firefighter/EMT Josh Wilson and Firefighter Corey Jones of the Troup County Fire Department.

“Mr. Wilson and Mr. Jones found a 69-year-old male unresponsive on his bed; he was not breathing and had no pulse,” said Eric Blackman, Chamber board chairman. “They began CPR and used an AED (automated external defibrillator) device. One crew member inserted an oral airway adjunct into the patient’s mouth and began ventilations while the other continued chest compressions.”

After three cycles of the firefighters providing CPR and AED shocks, the patient regained a pulse and began breathing. He was taken to a hospital and was recovering.

“For their prompt, effective response during a life-threatening emergency that saved a life, the 2016 Lifesaving Award is presented to Josh Wilson and Corey Jones,” Blackman said.

Lifesaving Awards are presented to public safety officials or units in recognition of acts taken in a situation where an individual’s life is in jeopardy, either medically or physically.

Firefighter Corey Jones, second from left, and Firefighter/EMT Josh Wilson, second from right, both of the Troup County Fire Department, receive Lifesaving Awards on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0918ValorTCFD-1.jpg Firefighter Corey Jones, second from left, and Firefighter/EMT Josh Wilson, second from right, both of the Troup County Fire Department, receive Lifesaving Awards on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. Matthew Strother | Daily News

Staff report