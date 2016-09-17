Brady Pike receives Bronze Medal of Valor

This is one of several individual stories on recipients of the Valor Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during a ceremony at Del’Avant. Check under our Local Features section online and the Sept. 17-18 Weekend print edition for all award recipients.

A recipient of the Bronze Medal of Valor on Tuesday was Officer Brady Pike from the LaGrange Police Department.

“While responding to a call, this honoree encountered an individual arguing with multiple people in a local park. Witnesses (alleged) the suspect had been exposing the private parts of a child that was in his care as well as his own private parts to children on the playground,” said Eric Blackman, Chamber board chairman. “Officer Pike asked the suspect to walk away from the others so that he could speak with the suspect. The suspect became agitated and acted aggressively.

“The suspect dropped a toddler he was holding and struck Officer Pike in the face. An active ground struggle ensued when the suspect again struck Officer Pike in the face.”

Pike, with help, subdued the suspect until other officers arrived.

“For his bravery in action, the 2016 Bronze Medal of Valor is presented to Office Pike,” Blackman said.

The medal is awarded in situations where, during the course of an emergency, a public safety official or unit demonstrates extraordinary judgment in performance of duties.

Officer Brady Pike, center, of the LaGrange Police Department receives a Bronze Medal of Valor on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0918ValorBronzePike-1.jpg Officer Brady Pike, center, of the LaGrange Police Department receives a Bronze Medal of Valor on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. Matthew Strother | Daily News

Staff report