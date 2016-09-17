LPD officers receive silver medal award

This is one of several individual stories on recipients of the Valor Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during a ceremony at Del’Avant. Check under our Local Features section online and the Sept. 17-18 Weekend print edition for all award recipients.

Cpl. Clayton Bryant, Sgt. Steven Taylor, Officer Craig Wheeler, Officer Brandon Torrence, Officer Michael Willoughby, Officer Eric Vaughan, Officer Jared Askins, Officer Randall Bouchette and Officer Matthew Fowler of the LaGrange Police Department received a Silver Medal of Valor on Tuesday.

“This brave group of officers responded to a call with a male who was outside a house, stating that he was going to kill someone or they were going to kill him,” said Eric Blackman, Chamber board chairman. “Two officers were the first to respond and, after the suspect emerged from his home with two knives in his hand, requested backup; seven additional officers arrived on the scene.

“After repeated threats, an officer attempted to negotiate with the suspect for two hours, but he continued to be noncompliant. Following additional negotiations and a pursuit through the dark of night, the suspect was apprehended and transported to the hospital for treatment and a mental evaluation.”

Blackman said the officers received the award “in recognition of their courage, professionalism and commitment to protecting the community.”

The Silver Medal of Valor is awarded in situations when a public safety officer knowingly exposes himself to great personal risk in the performance of an official act.

LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, left, present a Silver Medal of Valor award to officers at the LaGrange Police Department who negotiated with and apprehended an armed man having a mental health crisis. From left, they are, front and center, Sgt. Steven Taylor; second row, Officer Randall Bochette, Officer Jared Askins and Officer Eric Vaughn; third row, Cpl. Clayton Bryant, Officer Matthew Fowler and Officer Michael Willoughby. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0918ValorSilverLPD-1.jpg LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, left, present a Silver Medal of Valor award to officers at the LaGrange Police Department who negotiated with and apprehended an armed man having a mental health crisis. From left, they are, front and center, Sgt. Steven Taylor; second row, Officer Randall Bochette, Officer Jared Askins and Officer Eric Vaughn; third row, Cpl. Clayton Bryant, Officer Matthew Fowler and Officer Michael Willoughby. Matthew Strother | Daily News

