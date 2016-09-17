Taylor, ‘Smoke Signals’ get Medal of Merit

This is one of several individual stories on recipients of the Valor Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 13, during a ceremony at Del’Avant. Check under our Local Features section online and the Sept. 17-18 Weekend print edition for all award recipients.

LaGrange Fire Department Lt. Chris Taylor and the department’s “Smoke Signals” program, which he hosts, received The Medal of Merit on Tuesday.

“Now in its 10th year, ‘Smoke Signals’ is a monthly public safety program designed to educate the community on fire and life safety issues,” Blackman said. “… This education program is directly related to a decline in the number of fire-related deaths and injuries in our community.”

The show can be viewed on the city of LaGrange website at lagrange-ga.org, local cable systems, You Tube and Facebook.

Taylor and the program received the award for the program’s outreach to the local community, Blackman said.

The Medal of Merit is awarded to public safety officials who have presented outstanding outreach programs to the community.

Lt. Chris Taylor, center, of the LaGrange Fire Department, receives The Medal of Merit on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0918ValorLFD-1.jpg Lt. Chris Taylor, center, of the LaGrange Fire Department, receives The Medal of Merit on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. Matthew Strother | Daily News

Staff report