LPD outreach receives Medal of Merit

The LaGrange Police Department Community Outreach Unit received The Medal of Merit for its CRASE, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, training program.

“This active shooter event training program has been presented to organizations, businesses and government agencies, including the (LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce) safety council,” said Eric Blackman, Chamber board chairman. “Created in October 2013, this program works to enhance working partnerships with various community groups, formal and information neighborhood associations and concerned citizens while addressing local quality of life issues throughout the community.”

The Medal of Merit is awarded to public safety officials who have presented outstanding outreach programs to the community.

Sgt. Marshall McCoy, center, accepts the The Medal of Merit on behalf of the LaGrange Police Department Community Outreach Unit on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0918ValorCRASE-1.jpg Sgt. Marshall McCoy, center, accepts the The Medal of Merit on behalf of the LaGrange Police Department Community Outreach Unit on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards. Matthew Strother | Daily News

Staff report