LPD K9 unit receives Public Safety Unit of the Year Award

The LaGrange Police Department’s K9 Unit received the Public Safety Unit of the Year Award on Tuesday.

“The unit participated in nearly 7,500 interactions while also providing assistance to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, West Point Police Department, Hogansville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, US Marshall’s Office and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration. This included 358 custodial arrests, 68 building searches, 77 drug searches and 105 tracking assignments,” said Eric Blackman, Chamber board chairman. “As an integral component of the department’s outreach efforts, the unit conducted more than 30 canine demonstrations for local youth groups, businesses and organizations in our region including sponsoring the first annual Paw Day at Sweetland Amphitheatre in March.

The award was presented by the Rotary Club of LaGrange to Cpl. Mike Barton, Cpl. Jeffrey Bryant, Officer Wendy Bryant, Officer Josh Clower and their canine officers.

“For their commitment to public service, prevention and community relations, the 2016 Public Safety Unit of the Year Award,” Blackman said. “We especially remember and recognize K9 Officer Deek who served faithfully with this unit for eight years until his death in August.”

The Public Safety Unit of the Year Award is presented to the public safety professionals who have performed their jobs with exceptional skill, expertise, innovation and results.

The LaGrange Police Department's K9 Unit receives the Public Safety Unit of the Year Award on Tuesday. They are, in front, second from left, Officer Wendy Bryant; in front, third from right, Cpl. Mike Barton; back row from left, Cpl. Jeffrey Bryant and Officer Josh Clower. With them are, from left, Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T; Jake Jones, president of the Rotary Club of LaGrange; and LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar.

