Lance Horne receives Lifesaving Award

One of the recipients of the Lifesaving Awards presented Tuesday was Sgt. Lance Horne of the LaGrange Fire Department.

“Responding to a call for medical assistance, Sgt. Horne found an individual lying on the floor and complaining of severe chest pain, abdominal pain and shortness of breath,” said Eric Blackman, Chamber board chairman. “While in route to West Georgia Medical Center, Sgt. Horne had to use a defibrillator to stabilize the patient.”

After arrival and treatment by hospital emergency staff, the patient fully recovered.

“For his prompt, effective response during a life-threatening emergency that saved a life, the 2016 Lifesaving Award is presented to Sgt. Horne,” Blackman said.

Lifesaving Awards are presented to public safety officials or units in recognition of acts taken in a situation where an individual’s life is in jeopardy, either medically or physically.

Sgt. Lance Horne, center, of the LaGrange Fire Department receives a Lifesaving Award on Tuesday from LaGrange Public Safety Chief Lou Dekmar, right, and Frank McRae, Troup County president and CEO of CB&T, a sponsor of the Valor Awards.

