LaGRANGE — LaGrange at one time had three railroad depots.

Due to the existence of the cotton mills in LaGrange and nearby West Point and Lanett, Alabama, it was worthwhile to have railroad tracks to carry the cotton goods to market.

This image shows the three railroad depots once present in LaGrange. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0918VanishingTroup.jpg This image shows the three railroad depots once present in LaGrange. Courtesy of Chris Cleaveland

Three railroad depots