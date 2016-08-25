Mobile mammography unit to stop at Belk

LaGRANGE — The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center, a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will stop at Belk stores in LaGrange, Newnan and Carrollton, during the week of Sept. 12, to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings.

Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment. The dates and locations are:

• LaGrange Mall, Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m.–7 p.m.

• The Forum at Ashley Park, Newnan, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• McIntosh Plaza, Carrollton, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

The mobile unit served more than 7,400 women and detected 30 cases of cancer throughout the Southeast in its two years on the road.

After receiving their mammograms, women also can visit the intimate apparel area in their Belk stores to receive complimentary bra fittings.

All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

Belk, the nation’s largest privately operated department store, invested $6 million into the program. It launched BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography in 2013 in partnership with Charlotte Radiology.

For more information, call 855-655-BMMC (2662) or go to www.belk.com/pink.

Contributed report

From a press release submitted by Belk. Submit your organization’s press release to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

