Restaurant manager robbed at gunpoint

LaGRANGE — One man remains in the Troup County Jail after he allegedly robbed the manager of McDonald’s at 1502 Lafayette Parkway at gunpoint just after midnight on Saturday.

Jarvis Cameron, 28, was quickly caught by LaGrange Police officers who spotted his vehicle as he left the scene of the crime.

The manager told police a man wearing a Halloween mask came into the restaurant, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

After he left, the manager called E-911 and gave a description of the car he was driving, according to the police report.

A LaGrange Police officer responding to the scene heard the description of the vehicle from dispatchers and caught sight of it on Lafayette Parkway, the police report stated.

Officers stopped the car, conducted a search and found a Halloween style mask and an undisclosed amount of money underneath the driver’s seat. They also found a loaded gun on Cameron, the report said.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of tools for the commission of certain crimes and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

LPD: Suspect arrested leaving the scene

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

