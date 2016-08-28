Photos: Local rapper leads fundraising concert

LaGRANGE — Seth Harden is a clean rapper from LaGrange who appeared in the action drama movie “Seeking Justice” in 2011 and returned to LaGrange to raise money for his charity, which has the goal to stop violence, bullying and suicide among teens. He performed the fund-raising concert, UnBreakable, at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Click here to read an interview we conducted with Harden prior to Saturday’s show.

Pop singer Marleigh, left, opens the show at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday night with the help of Erick Nathan.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0829Concert04-Marleigh.jpg Pop singer Marleigh, left, opens the show at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday night with the help of Erick Nathan. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Jesse Reece, a country/folk artist from Carrollton, Ala., gets the crowd excited at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday night.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0829Concert02-Reece.jpg Jesse Reece, a country/folk artist from Carrollton, Ala., gets the crowd excited at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday night. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Chiquita Avery and backup singers bring a little soul to the concert at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday night.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0829Concert03-Avery.jpg Chiquita Avery and backup singers bring a little soul to the concert at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday night. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Seth Harden performs at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Saturday night to raise funds for his charity, which has the goal to stop violence, bullying and suicide among teens. Harden is a LaGrange native whose lyrics are clean and positive.