Top-selling band Tonic to ‘Rock the Hill’

More: Tickets are $25 for general admission (orchestra standing) or reserved seating; and $15 for general admission (lawn). Special price of $10 for the first 950 alumni who register at www.lagrange.edu/alumni/homecoming .

LaGRANGE — Best-selling rock band Tonic, with special guest Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, will headline LaGrange College’s homecoming concert Oct. 21 at Sweetland Amphitheatre.

Highlighting this year’s homecoming theme of “Rock the Hill,” the show will be part of Panther Palooza VI activities, said Martha Pirkle, director of alumni and community relations.

“The Cochran Gallery on the square downtown will be hosting an alumni art exhibit, ‘Bring It Back Home,’ from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday,” she said. “Homecoming registration will be at the gallery, and those who sign in will receive a coupon for one slice of Mighty Joe’s pizza.”

The party will move two blocks north to Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith St., at 7 p.m., when gates will open for the concert.

Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ will begin playing at 8 p.m., followed by Tonic at 9:15 p.m. Ticket prices are: general admission (orchestra standing), $25; reserved seating, $25; and general admission (lawn), $15. A special price of $10 will be available for the first 950 alumni who register for homecoming at www.lagrange.edu/alumni/homecoming.

“At that time, alumni will be given a special promo code to use when they order tickets,” Pirkle said. “That code will expire on Sept. 23, so we recommend you go ahead and get your tickets.”

A limited number of VIP seats are available for $45. They will be reserved seating in rows B-F and will include access to the Sweetland VIP Suite, which features a full cash bar, complimentary appetizers and VIP restrooms.

There will be a six-ticket limit per order, and tickets can be purchased at http://www.sweetland.events/events-tickets.

David Beard, director of digital media for communications and marketing at the college, said bringing two well-known bands like Tonic and Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ to LaGrange is a sign of the success of Panther Palooza.

“The homecoming concert has grown bigger and bigger the past few years,” he said. “We are elated now to present these two national touring acts, both of whom have seen the top of the charts. They will provide a great night of music for our students, alumni and community.”

Tonic has six top-10 singles, with more than 4 million records sold. The band has earned multiple Grammy nominations, produced platinum albums and has had hit songs around the world, including “If You Could Only See,” the No. 1 most-played rock song of 1998.

Guitarist Emerson Hart founded Tonic with guitarist Jeff Russo, a childhood friend, and added bassist Dan Lavery shortly after inception. After storming the charts with debut album “Lemon Parade,” Tonic released two additional studio albums, “Sugar” and the twice Grammy-nominated “Head On Straight.” With multiple soundtrack features, including the lead single from “American Pie” (“You Wanted More”), the band released a CD/DVD of its greatest hits in 2009.

“Tonic,” the group’s self-titled fourth studio album, debuted on the Billboard 200 charts, while also appearing in the top 50 on the Billboard Rock Album Charts and top 25 on the Billboard Independent Album Charts. The single “Release Me” climbed the charts, reaching the top 30.

Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, an Atlanta-based rock band, is known for its hits “Fly Me Courageous” and “Honeysuckle Blue.”

The group was formed in 1986 by Kevn Kinney and includes guitarist Warner Hodges, drummer Dave Johnson and bass player and vocalist Tim Nielsen. It enjoyed mainstream success in the late 1980s and early ’90s, but continued to record and perform, earning a reputation as one of the best touring rock bands in the country.

In 2012, a documentary about the band was produced called “Scarred but Smarter: Life n Times of Drivin’ N’ Cryin’.” and Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

For more information about “Rock the Hill,” visit www.lagrange.edu/alumni/homecoming.

Atlanta-based band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, shown in this promotional photo, will be the special guest band supporting Tonic at LaGrange College’s homecoming concert Oct. 21 at Sweetland Amphitheatre. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_0829Rock02-DrivinNCryin.jpg Atlanta-based band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, shown in this promotional photo, will be the special guest band supporting Tonic at LaGrange College’s homecoming concert Oct. 21 at Sweetland Amphitheatre. Contributed | LaGrange College Best-selling rock band Tonic, shown in this promotional photo, will headline LaGrange College’s homecoming concert Oct. 21 at Sweetland Amphitheatre. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TONIC-USE.jpg Best-selling rock band Tonic, shown in this promotional photo, will headline LaGrange College’s homecoming concert Oct. 21 at Sweetland Amphitheatre. Contributed | LaGrange College

Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ also to perform at LC homecoming event

Contributed report

IF YOU GO Who: Rock bands Tonic, Drivin’ N’ Cryin.’ What: LaGrange College’s ‘Rock the Hill.’ When: Gates open 7 p.m., Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ performs 8 p.m., Tonic at 9:15 p.m. Where: Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith St., LaGrange. More: Tickets are $25 for general admission (orchestra standing) or reserved seating; and $15 for general admission (lawn). Special price of $10 for the first 950 alumni who register at www.lagrange.edu/alumni/homecoming.

From a press release submitted by LaGrange College. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

From a press release submitted by LaGrange College. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]