Group to host inaugural Bark at the Park

LaGRANGE — On Sept. 10, the Troup County young professionals group HYPE will sponsor a dog walk and 5K to benefit the LaGrange-Troup County Humane Society.

The walk is slated to begin at Granger Park, and musicians Henry Jacobs and Nick Mayfield are scheduled to perform at the event. The dogs from the Humane Society have been requested as walking buddies by members of the community, and the Humane Society’s mobile unit should be at the event to facilitate adoptions.

“I think the main thing is we just wanted a fun, family friendly event that could raise awareness for a good cause,” said Trae Long, a HYPE board member and CPA at Gay & Joseph who plans to walk with his dog, Holly, at the event. “A lot of us have dogs and love dogs, and we thought that would be a great one for us to get involved in.”

HYPE partners with Troup County leaders to help engage young professionals in the community. The group has met with a variety of leaders in the past including state Rep. Bob Trammell and U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland.

“It’s just a really good way to meet other young professionals and get involved in the community,” said Snider, a HYPE member and president at Advertising Made Easy, who plans to walk her dog Max at the event.

Those who register by Thursday , Sept. 1, receive a free T-shirt and the cost is $15 for those ages 18 and under or 65 and older, or $30 for participants ages 19 to 64. Starting Friday , Sept. 2, the cost increases by $5.

The 5K is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m Sept. 10. The dog walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Advanced registration for Bark at the Park can be found at barkattheparkrundogwalk.itsyourrace.com. For more information about HYPE, go to www.hypelagrange.com.

By Alicia B. Hill Daily News correspondent

