Woman, teen charged in stabbing

LaGRANGE — A woman and a 15 year old have been charged in the stabbing of a person on Muberry at Peters streets Monday evening.

Police were called to the area about a fight in progress about 7:30 p.m. and found the victim with stab and cut wounds to her head, shoulder, lower back and arm. She told police she was attacked by two females and two males, and one of the females had what appeared to be a knife in her hand.

The victim was treated for her wounds as police began investigating.

Officers identified Timerley Paulette Mellon, 35, whose address was unavailable, and a 15-year-old female, whose identity was withheld because she was a juvenile, as the suspected female attackers.

Officers contacted Mellon and the juvenile, arresting Mellon on charges of aggravated assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and the juvenile on a charge of battery.

Police expect further arrests pending the identification of the two males who were involved.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about this case or the identification of the two males involved is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

In a separate case, staff at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center called police after a man came to the emergency room with a knife wound to his neck about 9 p.m. Monday. The reporting officer also noted the man had a gash on his head.

The man initially said he was attacked by someone he didn’t know, but gave conflicting statements about where it happened. He then refused to talk about the incident to the officer or a detective.

Police were unable to find any indications of the attack in the areas the man initially said it occurred. They were still investigating Tuesday.

