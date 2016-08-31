1 shot in attempted armed robbery

LaGRANGE — Investigators with the LaGrange Police Department continue their search for three men who shot into a crowd of people in the 100 block of Cannon Street about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One man was hurt.

The victim was part of a group gathered in the back yard of a home on Cannon Street, said investigators.

According to witnesses, three African American males approached the group, pulled out guns and demanded money. As people started running from the scene, at least two of the suspects began firing into the crowd, investigators stated.

The victim was shot twice: once in the leg and once in the abdomen, according to police. He showed up at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center shortly after the incident and was flown to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment.

The condition of the victim was not known as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers 706-812-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

