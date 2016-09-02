Man leads deputies on high-speed chase

WEST POINT — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office on Friday was searching for a man who fled a traffic stop and led deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase through the county about 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Larry Swanson, 27, of LaGrange, is allegedly the driver who bailed out of a Dodge truck on Drummond Road and fled on foot into the woods, said sheriff’s officials.

Swanson was initially stopped on South Davis Road near Lafayette Parkway for a suspended license and registration, stated Sgt. Stewart Smith, public information officer with Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

For an unknown reason, Swanson then fled in his truck. He led deputies and troopers down South Davis Road to Whitesville Road, then took a right on West Drummond Road and another right on Drummond Road before abandoning his vehicle.

Swanson was allegedly veering into oncoming traffic during part of the chase, stated GSP troopers.

Sheriff’s deputies called in a LaGrange Police Department K-9 unit to help search for Swanson in the woods, said Smith.

Deputies were still combing the area around Drummond Road Friday afternoon.

A Troup County sheriff’s deputy and a Georgia State Patrol trooper block access to Drummond Road as they search for Larry Swanson, 27, on Friday. Swanson was pulled over for a suspended license and registration on South Davis Road and allegedly fled from deputies, leading them on a high-speed chase. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0904Chase1.jpg A Troup County sheriff’s deputy and a Georgia State Patrol trooper block access to Drummond Road as they search for Larry Swanson, 27, on Friday. Swanson was pulled over for a suspended license and registration on South Davis Road and allegedly fled from deputies, leading them on a high-speed chase. Melanie Ruberti | Daily News

TCSO: Suspect still on the run

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

