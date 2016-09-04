PINE MOUNTAIN — Thousands showed up Labor Day weekend at Callaway Gardens for events, including the 18th Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Balloons took to the sky during the weekend, despite some weather delays. Attendees could take tethered balloon rides, floating high above the ground while the balloons remained tied to the ground.

Events also included Disc Dog demonstrations on Robin Lake beach where dogs leaped over hurdles, ran through tunnels and caught Frisbees.

A variety of different cars and trucks were featured at the Classic Car Show by the Beach Dome on Saturday.

Guests also could see live bands and participate in multiple beach activities and other events throughout the gardens.

The gardens’ Labor Day weekend events conclude Monday with beach activities 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., sports on big-screen TVs at the Beach Bar starting at noon and Birds of Prey shows at the Callaway Gardens Discovery Center at 12:30, 2 and 3 p.m.

Admission to the gardens is half-price Monday, or free for annual pass holders.

A dog leaps over a hurdle during the Disc Dog demonstration on Saturday at Callaway Gardens. During the demonstration, dogs also ran through tunnels and caught Frisbees. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0905LaborDayWknd02.jpg A dog leaps over a hurdle during the Disc Dog demonstration on Saturday at Callaway Gardens. During the demonstration, dogs also ran through tunnels and caught Frisbees. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News Charles Nixon poses next to the rat rod he built using the cab of a Willys Jeep Truck. A variety of different cars and trucks were featured at the Classic Car Show at the Sky High Festival on Saturday. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0905LaborDayWknd03.jpg Charles Nixon poses next to the rat rod he built using the cab of a Willys Jeep Truck. A variety of different cars and trucks were featured at the Classic Car Show at the Sky High Festival on Saturday. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News A hot-air balloon pilot uses a propane burner to fill his balloon with the hot air needed for it to rise. Hot-air balloon owners from around the country allowed festival guests to ride in their balloons this weekend at Callaway Gardens. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0905LaborDayWknd04.jpg A hot-air balloon pilot uses a propane burner to fill his balloon with the hot air needed for it to rise. Hot-air balloon owners from around the country allowed festival guests to ride in their balloons this weekend at Callaway Gardens. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News Guests of Callaway Gardens on Sunday during the 18th Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival enjoy one of the last summer days of the year at Robin Lake Beach. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0905LaborDayWknd05.jpg Guests of Callaway Gardens on Sunday during the 18th Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival enjoy one of the last summer days of the year at Robin Lake Beach. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News ‘Sesame Street’ character Cookie Monster adorns a hot-air balloon as it is inflated Sunday at Callaway Gardens during the 18th Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival, part of its Labor Day weekend slate of events. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0905LaborDayWknd06.jpg ‘Sesame Street’ character Cookie Monster adorns a hot-air balloon as it is inflated Sunday at Callaway Gardens during the 18th Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival, part of its Labor Day weekend slate of events. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News Jerry and Sara Stanford of Stanford Automotive in LaGrange pose next to their Chevrolet Bel Airs at the Classic Car Show by the Beach Dome at Callaway Gardens on Sunday. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0905LaborDayWknd07.jpg Jerry and Sara Stanford of Stanford Automotive in LaGrange pose next to their Chevrolet Bel Airs at the Classic Car Show by the Beach Dome at Callaway Gardens on Sunday. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News Balloons take to the sky on Saturday, despite some weather delays, during the 18th Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens. The event was one of several held at the Pine Mountain resort during Labor Day weekend. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0905LaborDayWknd01.jpg Balloons take to the sky on Saturday, despite some weather delays, during the 18th Sky High Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens. The event was one of several held at the Pine Mountain resort during Labor Day weekend. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News