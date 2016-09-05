Local named to state Teacher Advisory Committee

LaGRANGE — When students enter Matthew Graham’s eighth grade Georgia Studies class at Long Cane Middle School, they are greeted with a cap and gown at the front of the room.

It’s the same one he wore to his graduation ceremony from Troup High School in 1997. He uses it for their inspiration; to show them graduation is possible.

In addition to being an inspiration to his students, Graham will soon have a broader reach within the next month as he goes to represent Troup County School System as a member of the Georgia Teacher Advisory Committee. The committee, formed to review recommendations from the 2015 Education Reform Commission, will provide feedback and guidance to the governor, legislators and policy makers.

“After being named to the committee, I received a notebook from the state about Education Reform,” Graham said, noting he looks forward to giving our region a voice at the state level. “I am studying it now to make sure our concerns are heard. This is a high honor and I am happy to represent TCSS.”

