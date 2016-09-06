Business Spotlight: Medicine Cabinet aims to give personal service

Each week, we’ll stop by one local business and learn a little more about them for the Business Spotlight feature. If you have any suggestions for a spotlight, contact editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

LaGRANGE — Pharmacists pause their work to greet customers as they enter while soda jerks at the back of the store scoop freshly made ice cream for eager customers.

This isn’t the scene from some era long past. This is the scene every week at the Medicine Cabinet in downtown LaGrange. The pharmacy and soda shop prides itself on knowing its customers and its ability to cater to their needs.

“That’s kind of what we try to give, to be able to give that individual attention,” said pharmacy manager Josh Seward. “Making phone calls when there is something wrong. Trying to keep that type of stuff we do, not that the other ones won’t, but a lot of times they don’t have the staffing or time to do that, and it’s done well for us.”

The Medicine Cabinet opened almost three years ago after Corley’s Drugs closed, and its staff aims to fill the gap left by the drug store.

“We got to come in behind that and fill a niche of people who wanted that individual service and that hometown feel of — nothing against, but you don’t get with big box stores or chain pharmacies or that, so we kind of get to fill that, so it’s nice,” Seward said.

But the pharmacy isn’t the only thing drawing customers to the store: it also sells fresh ice cream made in the store with fresh ingredients, like freshly pureed strawberries in the strawberry ice cream that forms the base of the Dusty Rose Sundae.

“We do the homemade ice cream that’s a little different ticket … and you know it’s not soft serve,” Seward said. “It’s real deal. All the stuff is from the old Bruster’s ice cream maker and that type of stuff, so yeah, that’s it. All the root beer floats, lemon sours.”

The store even features a variety of gifts for purchase like toys, books, candles, Georgia-made soaps and jewelry.

“Our gift department, our girls do really well,” said Seward. “Ordering stuff … you usually can’t find anywhere else. It’s not run of the mill stuff. They try to go to the mart and find stuff that you just don’t see anywhere else because that’s kind of our niche too.”

The Medicine Cabinet is located at 205 Vernon St. and is open 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

From left, Tara Lee, Josh Seward and Miranda Birdyshaw pause to pose for a picture at the Medicine Cabinet in downtown LaGrange. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0906MedicineCabinet02-1.jpg From left, Tara Lee, Josh Seward and Miranda Birdyshaw pause to pose for a picture at the Medicine Cabinet in downtown LaGrange. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News Holston Sebaugh, front, a soda jerk at the Medicine Cabinet, puts the finishing touches on a sundae while Maile Kapaona, back, helps a customer. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0906MedicineCabinet01-1.jpg Holston Sebaugh, front, a soda jerk at the Medicine Cabinet, puts the finishing touches on a sundae while Maile Kapaona, back, helps a customer. Alicia B. Hill | Daily News

By Alicia B. Hill Daily News correspondent

Alicia B. Hill is a correspondent for LaGrange Daily News. Reach the office at 706-884-7311.

