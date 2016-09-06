Japanese singer-songwriter to perform Friday

LaGRANGE — Friday , Sept. 9, Pure Life Studios will welcome an international composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan — Hiroya Tsukamoto.

Tsukamoto has a unique repertoire of eclectic original music, intertwined with instrumentals, song, poetry and Japanese folk music.

The evening will take you on an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility,” said Maggie McDonald, owner-operator of Pure Life Studios.

In 1994, Tsukamoto entered The Osaka University and while at college in Japan, Tsukamoto was introduced to a musical and social movement in South America called Nueva Cancion headed by musical legends such as Victor Jara and Violeta Parra.

In 2000, Tsukamoto received a scholarship to Berklee College of Music and came to the United States. He is also the recipient of the Professional Music Achievement Award.

Since then, he has been performing internationally including appearances as a leader at Blue Note in New York and he performed with Esperanza Spalding, Marta Gomez, Kendrick Scott (The Crusadors), Pete Kennedy (The Kennedys) and Dave Maxwell (Muddy Waters Band), and has made numerous appearances on Japanese National Television.

“I love variety and Hiroya is one of those engaging artists who will bring something different and captivating through our doors,” McDonald said. “The timing could not be more perfect with the L.I.F.E (LaGrange International Friendship Exchange) Festival happening downtown Saturday. Our community is a melting pot of beauty and culture and I love that we are embracing all the diversity.

Pure Life Studios, an acoustic listening room, is located at 206 Clark St. in LaGrange. Doors open at 6:30 and show starts at 7:30 p.m. Entry is $15 cash at the door. For more information about this and upcoming concerts visit Pure Life Studios on Facebook, call 706-443-4838, email [email protected] or visit www.purelifelagrange.com.

Contributed report

From a press release submitted by Pure Life Studios. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

