Search continues for driver in high-speed chase

WEST POINT — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office continued to look for leads on Tuesday on a man wanted for leading deputies and Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase through the county.

The suspect, identified as Larry Swanson, 27, of LaGrange, is allegedly the driver who fled from deputies during a routine traffic stop on South Davis Road near Lafayette Parkway about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, said sheriff’s officials.

Swanson was stopped for a suspended license and registration, stated Sgt. Stewart Smith, public information officer with Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

For an unknown reason, Swanson then fled in his Dodge truck. He led deputies and troopers down South Davis Road to Whitesville Road and veered in and out of traffic, stated GSP troopers. Swanson then took a right on West Drummond Road and another right on Drummond Road before bailing out of his vehicle.

Swanson fled on foot into the woods, said sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s deputies and troopers cordoned off a large area and called in a LaGrange Police Department K-9 unit to help search for Swanson in the woods, said Smith. They were unable to locate him.

Law enforcement officers also stopped and checked all cars coming in and out of the community to make sure Swanson did not hitch a ride in another vehicle.

Anyone with any information on Swanson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

A Troup County sheriff’s deputy and a Georgia State Patrol trooper block access to Drummond Road as they search for Larry Swanson, 27, on Friday. Swanson was pulled over for a suspended license and registration on South Davis Road and allegedly fled from deputies, leading them on a high-speed chase. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Chase.jpg A Troup County sheriff’s deputy and a Georgia State Patrol trooper block access to Drummond Road as they search for Larry Swanson, 27, on Friday. Swanson was pulled over for a suspended license and registration on South Davis Road and allegedly fled from deputies, leading them on a high-speed chase. Melanie Ruberti | Daily News

TCSO: Suspect last seen on Drummond Road

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

