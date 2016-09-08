Firefighters use boots to raise money

LaGRANGE — LaGrange firefighters are putting their best foot forward for the next two days and using their boots to raise money for a good cause.

The firefighters are participating in the annual Fill the Boot campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The organization helps patients and funds research for those suffering from neuromuscular disease.

LaGrange firefighters will camp out in front of the Walmart at 803 New Franklin Road and the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 955 Lafayette Parkway on Friday and Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

Folks are encouraged to place a monetary donation in the firefighters’ foot gear. All the money raised will go to MDA and fund their summer camps for children, professional and public health education and several other programs

The LaGrange Fire Department is a proud member of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The IAFF is one of the largest, national sponsors of the Muscular Dystophy Association, according to their website.

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

