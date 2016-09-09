LaGrange band to headline Craft Beer Festival

The Barstool Prophets, a popular local band, will be playing at the 3rd Annual Craft Beer Festival on Saturday at Callaway Gardens. Visitors will be able to sample more than 100 craft beers at the event.

The Barstool Prophets is made up of lead vocalist C.J. Johnson, guitarist Beau Carper, pianist Terry Brown, bassist Brock Umfress, and drummer Kyle Estes. The band regularly plays at Brickhouse and Main Street Pub. Johnson was able to sit down and talk about the band and the festival.

LaGrange Daily News: How would you describe your music?

Johnson: We play blues, soul, and old rock ‘n’roll. We’re just good, feel good music.

LDN: And how did you get into playing?

Johnson: I sang karaoke for years and years and years. And then my friend had a buddy who was a singer in a band, and said just go try it out, you know? So it was actually a mile and a half from my house. These guys had been jamming all these years, and I went down and I hung out with them one night, and they hired me on the spot. …

LDN: Who are the band’s influences?

Johnson: I would say the Allman Brothers, Otis Redding, old blues singers like Highland Wolf, Muddy Waters. Probably, Blackfoot that is one of our main guys. We do a lot of that. We just like grungy, dirty, Southern rock blues thing, man. Trying not to play the same thing as everybody, and that makes a difference. And that makes it hard for us to book some gigs sometimes because of the music we do play, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

LDN: How did you get into music?

Johnson: I had just graduated from high school, and I was in Panama City, and … (my friend and I) were walking down the beach, and we met these girls, and … we were trying to impress them. … We came upon this place and they had a karaoke contest in their tiki bar, and the only way to sing was you had to enter the contest. So I got in the contest, this was really the first time I’d ever sang in front of anybody. … But I got in the contest, was signed up to impress these girls, but I got first place, won $250. And I’m like well, this singing thing is pretty cool, and the girls dug it, so I started singing karaoke when I got back to town. You know, I met the other guys and we started playing music.

LDN: Do you have any advice for young musicians starting out?

Johnson: Sing in front of as many people as you can. Stage time is always the best, best, best experience. Because when you are out in front of people, you kind of have that pressure to keep you on point. Find a group of guys that you are comfortable with, if you want to play music with a band, and always make it an equal thing. Don’t ever try to be the top dog. … This group of guys. It’s taken me this long to find them, and it’s good to have a comfortable group of people to play with. … Get your name out there. Always be nice.

LDN: Is there anything else that you would like to add?

Johnson: I’d like everybody to come out to Callaway Gardens and hang out. It is really cool. It’s got a good vibe… It’s always fun there. We’ve got a really good sound system, so the music will be really good. … Please come out and support local music.

Tickets for the Craft Beer Festival can be purchased for $35 in advance or $45 on the day of the event. Advanced tickets can be purchased at http://callawaygardens.com/events/calendar/callaway-gardens-craft-beer-festival.

By Alicia B. Hill Daily News correspondent

Alicia B. Hill is a correspondent for LaGrange Daily News. Reach the news office at 706-884-7311.

