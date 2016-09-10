Prayer for 9-11 set for Lafayette Square

LaGRANGE — A local group will host a prayer event on Lafayette Square on Sunday in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Kingdom Community will host its second 9-11 Prayer Event 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Leaders from government, business, education, family, arts and entertainment, media and church groups have been invited to pray at the event, organizers said.

The celebration will include music from the worship band, 808 Ministries and Greg Nichols.

Organizers said the theme for the prayer event is taken from Acts 4:29-31: “Grant to your servants to continue to speak your word with all boldness, while you stretch out your hand to heal, and signs and wonders are performed through the name of your holy servant Jesus. And when they had prayed, the place in which they were gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.”

The following people are scheduled to pray:

Government: County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews, LaGrange City Councilwoman Norma Tucker and Sheriff James Woodruff

Business: Matt Mallory, Sara Ann Bryant and Kendall Butler.

Education: Kathy Carlisle, Jodi Dowden and Oliver Greene.

Family: Zsa Zsa Heard, Candi Gibson, Charles Wardlaw and Romeo Billups.

Arts and Entertainment: Seth Harden, Jacqui Stover and Derrick Ehlers.

Media: Carey Carroll, the Rev. C. F. Reid and Bailey Deavers.

Church: Alex Montgomery, Chalton Askew and Kevin Jefferson.