Woman cut during fight

LaGRANGE — One woman was injured early Sunday morning during a fight in front of a home in the 100 block of Webster Street.

LaGrange Police officers and investigators met the victim at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center about 12:45 a.m. after receiving a call from medical personnel.

The victim told investigators she was cut with an unknown object during a physical altercation with at least one other woman.

The woman had wounds to her right arm and back, investigators stated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

