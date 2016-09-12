Man shot on Old School Road

LaGRANGE — Troup County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting of a man on Old School Road on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the home where the victim had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was airlifted to a Columbus-area trauma center for treatment, said sheriff’s officials. He remained hospitalized Monday morning.

Investigators said while looking into the incident a “companion” of the victim, identified as Felicia Marie Davis, 21, of LaGrange, was at the home and charged with possession of methamphetamine and schedule 4 drugs, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. However, the release states the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is continuing and sheriff’s officials have not publicly made a connection between the arrest and shooting.

No further information was available at the time of this report.

