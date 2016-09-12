Group to offer African drumming classes

LaGRANGE — Beginning Wednesday, The Center for Mindful Exploration and Pure Life Studios will host a beginning African drumming class 6 to 7 p.m. at Pure Life Studios.

The beginning drumming class is designed for anyone who is interested in learning to play the djembe. No prior musical training is required.

Djembes are hand drums that can create a wide range of pitches, namely the bass – low; tone – medium; and slap – high. These sounds are created by striking different areas of the djembe skin with the hands.

Tom Harris will provide the drums and instruction for the beginning drumming group. He is co-founder of Ten Blocks Away, a professional drumming group, and works as a therapeutic drumming instructor at Youth Villages at Inner Harbor in Carrollton.

Additionally, Harris teaches groups to build djembes and will offer various drum building workshops throughout the year. In this workshop you will build your own djembe and learn how to care for it.

“This is such a unique experience in this area,” said Maggie McDonald, owner of Pure Life Studios. “The classes are like a workout and stress reliever all in one, plus you are learning a new skill which always puts a smile on my face.”

The beginning drumming class is $40 and will be offered in a four-class series, with one beginning rhythm being taught each series. Classes must be paid in full at the first class. This includes a drum rental.

To register for the beginners drumming class email: [email protected]. For more information about the next drumming class, email [email protected] or visit https://mindfulx.wordpress.com/.

Pure Life Studios, an acoustic listening room, is located at 206 Clark St. in LaGrange. For information on upcoming concerts visit Pure Life Studios on Facebook, contact Maggie McDonald by email at [email protected] , or visit www.purelifelagrange.com.

Contributed report

From a press release submitted by Pure Life Studios. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

