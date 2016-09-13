‘Creepy clowns’ not creeping into LaGrange

LaGRANGE — The stories of clowns creeping around neighborhoods or near schools seems to be myth, according to investigators with the LaGrange Police Department.

Several Facebook posts are circulating stories of clowns in a van spotted in neighborhoods talking to children, said LPD officials. Those reports have been checked by police officers and are unsubstantiated, said Lt. Dale Strickland, commander of administrative services.

There have also been Facebook posts circulating that these “creepy clowns” will be showing up at area schools. Not true, said Strickland.

The posts are creating a firestorm on Facebook after a rash of incidents in South Carolina and North Carolina over the past two weeks. Children allegedly told police there were people dressed as clowns trying to lure them into the woods or cars with candy.

While no one has been arrested in any of these incidents, one man was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for making a false report.

LaGrange police stated they are not taking the reports lightly and may press charges against anyone caught trying to lure children. Investigators are also looking into people leaving Facebook posts threatening to use the “creepy clown” act in the surrounding community, said Strickland.

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156

