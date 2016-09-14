Sale to benefit cancer patients

LaGRANGE — The Upskale Hair for a Cause nonprofit hosts a free inside yard sale Saturday , Sept. 17, at the William Griggs Recreation Center, 716 Glen Robertson Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with $2 early bird admission 7 to 8 a.m.

“Our mission is to assist families facing terminal illness through prayer, love, encouragement and financial donations while showcasing hair stylist, barbers and make-up artist from surrounding areas,” said founder LaQuita Harmon. “We strive to build self-confidence through the revealing of local models. We deliver a world-class event that promotes unity throughout the community.”

Harmon started Upskale Hair for a Cause in November 2012 after she said God woke her up and told her to do a hair show to help people who are suffering from terminal illness. She shared her vision with her husband, Jimmy Harmon, and asked God for direction.

Once she put in a staff in place, she asked Maggie Porter, owner of Platinum Planner, if she would be the event coordinator. The first Hair for a Cause hair show in February 2013 was planned in less than three months.

The first event included about 10 hair stylist, models and dancers and has grown each year, Harmon said.

“Hair for a Cause was able to bless each recipient to help with increased financially expenses due to his or her illness,” Harmon said. “We could not imagine the outpouring of community support we received for this event.”

The yard sale is the first hosted by the group to help fund the next Hair for a Cause event, which is set for March 2017.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LDNWebLogoNew-8.jpg

Staff report

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.