2 allegedly involved in shootout

LaGRANGE — A shootout between two men left a trail of bullets from Niles Street to the intersection of Burr and Dix streets just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

One man was taken into custody; the other voluntarily spoke to investigators at the LaGrange Police Department, stated Lt. Dale Strickland, head of administrative services. Neither man has been identified.

The gunfight began as an argument between the two men at a home on Niles Street, said Strickland.

Both men ran toward Daniel Street where they exchanged multiple gun shots in a field near the Daniel Food Mart.

The shooting ended in the 200 block of Burr Street between Revis and Dix streets, said Strickland.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

LaGrange police cordoned off at least three areas with crime tape as detectives processed the scenes and collected evidence.

Two guns were recovered after the incident, stated Strickland.

The incident appears to be a domestic dispute, he added. At least one of the men may face aggravated assault charges.

LaGrange Police Detective Jeremy Jones photographs evidence found on Burr Street after a gun battle between two men just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_shooting1.jpg LaGrange Police Detective Jeremy Jones photographs evidence found on Burr Street after a gun battle between two men just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Melanie Ruberti | Daily News LaGrange Police Detective Jennie Lawson collects evidence found in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of Burr Street following a shooting between two men on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the incident. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_shooting5.jpg LaGrange Police Detective Jennie Lawson collects evidence found in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of Burr Street following a shooting between two men on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the incident. Melanie Ruberti | Daily News

LPD: Argument led to shooting

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.