Alzheimer’s walk set for Saturday

LaGRANGE — Vernon Woods will host the fourth annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday , Sept. 17, to benefit patients of the disease and to help fund research for a cure.

The event’s goal is to raise $40,000, and as of Tuesday, fundraising efforts had raised $34,110 toward that goal with the Sons of Sledge leading in group donations. Organizers for the walk hope to raise over their goal this year in order to fund research into a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“It goes to support care for the patients with Alzheimer’s,” said Lindsey Richard. “It goes to support for the caregivers that are taking care of the patients with Alzheimer’s. It goes to research so that we can find a cure for the disease.”

Richard noted more cases of Alzheimer’s are caught in the early stages now because of increased awareness of the symptoms, but continuing education is key. Some of the early signs of the disease are memory loss that disrupts daily life, difficulty completing familiar tasks, confusion with time or place and trouble understanding visual images or spatial relationships.

“We have a saying,” Richard said. “It’s not forgetting where your keys are; it’s forgetting what your keys are for. People are worried that they can’t remember people’s names, and it’s not the little things like that.”

Vernon Woods has sold ice cream to raise funds for the walk, and several of Vernon Woods’ residents plan to take part in the walk, and many more residents plan to come out to support it.

“I can’t explain how good of a time it is,” said Deana Irvin, the maintenance director at Vernon Woods. “It’s very heartwarming, and the residents just love it.”

It is free to walk at the event, but donations are encouraged. It is possible to register before the event at http://bit.ly/2c8RGIw or Saturday , Sept. 17, at 8 a.m. just before the event at the registration booth. The opening ceremony will occur at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Vernon Woods Retirement Community, 101 Vernon Woods Drive.

By Alicia B. Hill Daily News correspondent

Alicia B. Hill is a correspondent for LaGrange Daily News. Reach the office at 706-884-7311.

