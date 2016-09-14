2 injured in near head-on wreck

LaGRANGE — Two people were flown to area hospitals after they were injured in a wreck on West Point Road near Sunset Drive about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Georgia State Patrol officials at the scene, a Ford Mustang was northbound on West Point Road when it crossed into the southbound lane. The Mustang hit the front corner of a southbound Toyota Corolla, spinning the two vehicles around and blocking both lanes of traffic.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured and their conditions were unavailable at press time.

Georgia State Patrol was investigating and did not immediately know why the Mustang allegedly crossed into the oncoming lane.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LDNWebLogoNew-10.jpg

Staff report

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.