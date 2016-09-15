Sierra Club to host speaker on honey bees

LaGRANGE — The LaGrange Sierra Club will begin its fall schedule Sept. 20 with a meeting showcasing featured speaker Jim Quick from the University of Georgia with the topic “Talking Honey Bees.”

Quick has been with the UGA Griffin campus for 25 years and has been a research coordinator in the Entomology Department for the last 11 years. He is an advocate for honeybees and beekeeping, and is a master beekeeper with the UGA Master Beekeeper Program.

The meeting will be held at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church located at 207 N. Greenwood St.

Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 and conclude at 8 p.m.

Anyone with questions may contact Ellen Parkhurst at [email protected]