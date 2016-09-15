CB&T, Synovus mark 75 years in Troup

LaGRANGE — CB&T of Troup County and Synovus are celebrating 75 years of service in Troup County this week.

The bank was founded as LaGrange Banking Company on Sept. 15, 1941, with half a million dollars in assets and five employees. The original bank occupied the southwest corner of Lafayette Square, where it would remain until 1981.

LaGrange Banking Company became CB&T of Troup County in 1980. Today, the bank’s main office is at 200 N. Greenwood St. with branches at Lee’s Crossing and Lafayette Parkway.

“Troup County is a special place, and everyone at CB&T is grateful for the opportunity to serve this community every day,” said Frank McRae, CB&T of Troup County president and CEO. “75 years is a significant milestone for any business, and we look forward to many more years of service as west Georgia’s bank of here.”

In 1977, LaGrange Banking Company was one of the first banks acquired by Columbus-based CB&T BancShares, which became Synovus Financial Corp in 1989. Synovus is now Georgia’s second largest bank.

Contributed report

From a press release submitted by CB&T. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

From a press release submitted by CB&T. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]