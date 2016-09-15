Recently the Callaway High School student body selected its 2016 Homecoming Court. They are, from left, sitting, senior representatives and candidates for homecoming queen Brianna Lee Williams, Jasmine Drakes, Lesley Hayes, Destiny Bridges, Gabby Lopez and Acia Stephens; standing, junior representative Naomi Ozley, sophomore representative Zoe Traylor, freshman representative Leijorey Sanders; senior representatives and candidates for homecoming king Montinez Williams, Michael Freeman, Keegan Woods, Alvin Stephens, Quandarius White and Dylan Johnson; freshman representative Jada Rhodes, sophomore representative Timia Sheppard and junior representative Abbie Gholston. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned on Friday during halftime of Callaway’s game against Upson-Lee. Kickoff for the game is 7:30 p.m.

